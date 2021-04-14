9.5 C
Civil servants told to be loyal to govt

Nalolo District Commissioner Doreen Kabila has called on civil servants in Nalolo District to remain loyal and support the government of the day.

Ms. Kabila said civil servants are implementers of government policies hence the need for them to be loyal to the ruling party.

“It is important that as government workers we put efforts together so that our people can benefit from government policies,”

She said development can only be attained when everyone works as a team.

Ms. Kabila was speaking when she met civil servants and community members at Lubosi Primary School in Nalolo District.

She further urged all peace loving Zambians to ensure that peace and unity is upheld as the country approaches the August 2021 General Elections.

And Lubosi Primary School Head Teacher Mwembo Mwembo pledged commitment towards provision of educational services to the community.

“As Civil servants we shall endeavour that we execute our duties well and promise to represent government well,” he said.

