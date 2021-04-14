Nkeyema District Commissioner, Maliande Lipoba says the area has received the first batch of 390 metric tonnes of D-Compound fertilizer under the Farmer Input Support Programme(FISP) for the 2021/2022 farming season.

Mr Lipoba reiterated government’s commitment of ensuring that farmers in the district are empowered through FISP in order to create job opportunities for the locals in the district.

“It is anticipated that more farmers will be engaged on this FISP programme considering the number of registered farmers which is now at over 16, 000 in the district,” Mr Lipoba said.

Mr Lipoba said the prompt distribution of farming inputs on time will encourage FISP registered farmers to plan and plant early as the district is the food basket for the province.

He said government is on course in ensuring that the Ministry of Agriculture improves the living standards of people through intensive farming activities in the district.

“You know this is good for the FISP farmers in Nkeyema district. It is now incumbent upon the farmers themselves to get ready and renew their membership in respective cooperatives and start paying for their contributions that will enable them access the inputs,” said Mr Lipoba.

Mr Lipoba has since implored FISP farmers in the district to utilize the inputs for the intended purpose adding that the District Administration will not condone anyone who would be found misapplying the fertilizer.

“Registered FISP farmers in the district are the backbone of farming where expected bumper harvest is hinged upon. Hence, farmers should take keen interest in utilizing the little resources being received from the government,” advised Mr. Lipoba.

And one of the FISP beneficiaries, Kahilu Mukonda has expressed gratitude for the timely distribution of inputs to farmers in the district.