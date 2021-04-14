Immediate past chairperson of the Patriotic Front (PF) Legal Affairs committee, Brian Mundubile, has clarified that the ruling party waived the five years required for a new member to be appointed to the central committee using standing orders under Article 70 of the party constitution.

Mr. Mundubile, who is also Government Chief Whip in parliament, says standing order under Article 70, is part of the several orders which were amended by the national council of the party at the recently held party conference where President Edgar Lungu was unanimously re-elected.

He says this decision has seen new members such as former UPND party Spokesperson Charles Kakoma getting elected into the new PF central committee.

Mr. Mundubile told ZANIS in Lusaka today that, according to Article 70, the PF constitution may be amended by the general conference of the party provided a notice of the proposed amendment has been circulated to members of the national council not less than one month before the meeting.

He said Article 70 also states that the notice of the proposed amendment should subsequently be approved by the two thirds majority at the general conference.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mundubile, who is Mporokoso PF Member of Parliament, said the recently held party convention was successful as it attracted participation from all ten provinces of the country.

He said the convention saw the election of President Lungu as party president as well as the ratification of 54 members of the PF central committee.

He also clarified that President Lungu did not handpick any member of the central committee but merely submitted a list of proposed members to the national council for consideration and their names were ratified as they represented the entire country.

Mr. Mundubile has since urged PF youths across the country to remain active and take advantage of the various opportunities present.