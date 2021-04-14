9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

PF justifies the appointment of Charles Kakoma to the Party’s Central Committee

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Feature Politics PF justifies the appointment of Charles Kakoma to the Party's Central Committee
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Immediate past chairperson of the Patriotic Front (PF) Legal Affairs committee, Brian Mundubile, has clarified that the ruling party waived the five years required for a new member to be appointed to the central committee using standing orders under Article 70 of the party constitution.

Mr. Mundubile, who is also Government Chief Whip in parliament, says standing order under Article 70, is part of the several orders which were amended by the national council of the party at the recently held party conference where President Edgar Lungu was unanimously re-elected.

He says this decision has seen new members such as former UPND party Spokesperson Charles Kakoma getting elected into the new PF central committee.

Mr. Mundubile told ZANIS in Lusaka today that, according to Article 70, the PF constitution may be amended by the general conference of the party provided a notice of the proposed amendment has been circulated to members of the national council not less than one month before the meeting.

He said Article 70 also states that the notice of the proposed amendment should subsequently be approved by the two thirds majority at the general conference.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mundubile, who is Mporokoso PF Member of Parliament, said the recently held party convention was successful as it attracted participation from all ten provinces of the country.

He said the convention saw the election of President Lungu as party president as well as the ratification of 54 members of the PF central committee.

He also clarified that President Lungu did not handpick any member of the central committee but merely submitted a list of proposed members to the national council for consideration and their names were ratified as they represented the entire country.

Mr. Mundubile has since urged PF youths across the country to remain active and take advantage of the various opportunities present.

Previous articleNew Chongwe water project to benefit 18,000 residents

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

PF justifies the appointment of Charles Kakoma to the Party’s Central Committee

Immediate past chairperson of the Patriotic Front (PF) Legal Affairs committee, Brian Mundubile, has clarified that the ruling...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Arrest and detention procedure the most abused process in Zambia

Feature Politics editor - 0
It is extremely hard to dodge to sound political when commenting on arrest and detention procedure in Zambia. Early April 2017 the United Party for...
Read more

Claims that Empowerment Funds are Bribes ahead of Election is a concern-President Lungu

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 33
President Lungu has assured the Nation that the PF Government will continue working closely with the Catholic Church which has worked well with Government...
Read more

We’re not headed for a battlefield, says Fred M’membe as he calls on Government to Address Key Concerns

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 8
The Socialist Zambia Party President Fred M'membe has called on the government to ensure that the concerns of all key players in this year's...
Read more

Media urged to be professional

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 4
The Party of National Unity and Progress (PNUP), has urged the media to report on evidence based issues, and not political personalities, as the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.