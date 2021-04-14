INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has condemned Patriotic Front cadres who stormed Ministry of Works and Supply offices to harass a woman they accused of belonging to the opposition United Party for National Development.

Mr Kanganja said the conduct by the cadres is uncalled for and illegal as it is not backed by any provision of the law.

In a statement made available to the media, Mr. Kanganja said political cadres have no right or justification to harass government workers under any circumstance.

“It is with great dismay that police have noticed high levels of hooliganism being exhibited by some political cadres under the pretext of politicking.

One such example is a video circulating on social media in which alleged Patriotic Front Cadres are seen harassing a public service employee, accusing them of being members of a named opposition political party,” he said.

Mr Kanganja said if cadres have any grievance against any government official, they should channel such grievances through relevant authorities who should independently assess the complaint and find a lasting solution.

“Cadres should also be reminded that civil servants are qualified to do the work tasked to them professionally hence they should be allowed to work without any harassment or intimidation,” he said.

The IG said his command will not tolerate any criminality perpetrated under the guise of politics and has since advised public officers who may be harassed by cadres to report to any nearest police station for possible prosecution.

“As much as we may all be aware that this is an election year, the Zambia Police shall not tolerate any provocative behavior with the potential to cause mayhem or bring about public disorder.

All political cadres whether from the ruling or opposition political parties should stick to their lane as they conduct their political activities,” Mr Kanganja said.

Meanwhile, the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has condemned in the strongest terms the conduct by suspected party cadres who harassed a female civil servant at one of the Government ministries in Lusaka Province.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda said that the party does not subscribe to the bullying and intimidation of civil servants.

Mr. Chanda said in a statement that says the conduct by these suspected cadres is not only intolerable but borders on criminality and has since urged investigative wings to bring the culprits to book without delay.

“His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has repeatedly called for discipline among party members. As such, Patriotic Front will not standby while misguided individuals drag its name into disrepute,” read the statement.

Mr Chanda further said that the actions by the suspected cadres, therefore, do not represent the party’s impression of the civil service.

“The Party considers the civil service as a partner in translating our manifesto promises into concrete programmes of action through improved delivery of goods and services.

“Lastly, we wish to urge all party members to exhibit exemplary conduct ahead of the August 2021 elections and beyond,” the statement concluded.