Champions Nkana’s survival battle took an ominous turn on Wednesday when they squandered a one-nil lead to lose 2-1 and hand bottom placed Kitwe United their first league victory of the season in a Kitwe derby played at Arthur Davies Stadium.

Prior to their derby demotion dogfight triumph, United had collected just 8 points from their last 22 games heading into this lunchtime kick off of the Arthur Davies doubleheader while Nkana were winless in their last five with just 1 point to show for it.

Nkana started off on a promising note when Fred Tshimenga put them ahead in the 2nd minute.

But Nkana found United goalkeeper Haveson Chingambu in great form thereafter to see Nkana take a 1-0 halftime lead.

United leveled in the 69th minute though Clive Biyeta before they sealed their home victory in very bizarre circumstances.

Nkana goalkeeper Talbert Shumba conceded an own-goal in stoppage time when dropped the ball after initially collecting defender Charles Bwalya’s cross only to see it cross the goal line to end Chingalika’s winless run this season.

Nkana stay third from bottom on 21 points from twenty games played with three matches in hand while United stay riveted at the basement but improve to 11 points after 23 games.

Meanwhile, in the late kickoff at Arthur Davies Stadium, Power Dynamos failed to reclaim third place but moved from fifth to fourth on 35 points following 1-1 home draw with Indeni.

Tiki Chiluba put Indeni ahead in the 16th minute but Godfrey Ngwenya equalized in the 72nd minute for Power.

Meanwhile, second placed Zanaco failed to close the seven-point gap with leaders Zesco United following a 2-0 away defeat in Kafue to promoted Young Green Eagles.

Striker Damiano Kola punished his childhood club with a brace in the 8th and 67th minutes.

Zanaco remain on 39 points behind Zesco who have 46 points who have won their last seven games.

Interestingly, Zesco have not lost since February 6 when they lost 1-0 away to Young Green Eagles and have not looked back since to collect maximum 21 points to date.