Health
Updated:

World Vision donates COVID 19 materials in Manyinga

Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

World Vision Zambia says the fight against COVID-19 can only be won if non-governmental organizations, the private sector and local authorities partner with government.

World Vision Zambia, Manyinga District Development Facilitator, Jonathan Banda said this when World Vision Zambia donated assorted COVID-19 items to Manyinga town council yesterday.

Mr Banda said the organization was compelled to make a donation to the local authorities as means to the fight the pandemic.

“As you know World Vision Zambian is a humanitarian organization and we felt duty bound to partner with the local authorities here in Manyinga district in the fight against COVID-19,” Mr Banda said.

The donated items include hand washing liquids, infra-red thermometers, spraying equipment, facemasks, soap, gloves among other items.

And receiving the items Acting Manyinga Town Council Secretary, Brian Nkolola said the donation has come at a time when the local authority together with the district epidemic preparedness committee is implementing a robust programme in the spraying of public places, distributing of COVID-19 prevention items, and carrying out massive sensitization activities in various public places such as markets, schools and health facilities.

“As local authority we are mandated by law to provide public health services and ensure cleanliness in public places and this donation by World Vision Zambia will assist us in implementing such a mammoth task,” Mr Nkolola added.

He further implored Manyinga residents to take the resurgence of COVID-19 seriously by adhering to public health guidelines.

