9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 15, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

GIZ cushions climate change effects on dairy farmers

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
General News GIZ cushions climate change effects on dairy farmers
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Stakeholders have come on board to complement the government’s efforts in fighting the shocks of climate change on dairy farmers in the country.

German Society for International Cooperation Ltd (GIZ), through a programme called the Zambia Dairy Value Chain Project, is training a number of dairy farmers in Southern Province.

GIZ Senior Advisor, Belinda Chilala explained that the drought that affected the Southern province in 2019 has had a hash impact on dairy farmers.

Dr. Chilala pointed out that this programme, which runs up to 2024, targets to empower small holder dairy farmers with sustainable skills.

ZANIS reports that Dr. Chilala said the programme that began in 2015 targets to train not less than 10,000 dairy farmers in the Southern province.

She said currently 24 dairy cooperatives are being empowered with sustainable capacity building skills in the region.

“We target to empower over 10,000 small holder farmers on how to feed their animals and also produce the fodder than just depending on the rain fed pasture and we are working closely with the line Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries among others,” Dr. Chilala explained.

The GIZ Senior Advisor underscored that the climate change that hit the region hard a few years ago, has brought about the break out of animal disease in the area.

She pointed out that foot and mouth disease and tick-borne are among the diseases that dairy farmers are battling with in the regions.

Dr. Chilala has since lauded government and other cooperating partners for their tireless efforts in fighting animal diseases in the country and other challenges which dairy farmers are facing.

An average person in Zambia consumes 35 litres of milk per capita against the 200 litres recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Previous articleZIFLP makes available K3 million for oil, peanut butter factory in Sinda

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 0

GIZ cushions climate change effects on dairy farmers

Stakeholders have come on board to complement the government's efforts in fighting the shocks of climate change on dairy...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ZIFLP makes available K3 million for oil, peanut butter factory in Sinda

General News Photo Editor - 0
Zambia Integrated Forest and Landscape Project (ZIFLP) has made available K3 million for setting up an oil, feedstock and peanut butter processing factory in...
Read more

Govt to populate livestock countrywide – Prof Luo

General News Photo Editor - 2
Fisheries and Livestock Minister Nkandu Luo says government is working on populating livestock farming across the country. Professor Luo said Zambia has potential to enrich...
Read more

8NDP consultations begin

General News Photo Editor - 2
The Ministry of National Development has commenced consultative engagements with multi sectoral stakeholders to determine and agree on the priorities of the Eighth...
Read more

VEEP expected in Kazungula

General News Photo Editor - 9
Vice President Inonge Wina is this weekend expected in Kazungula district to check on the Kazungula Bridge ahead of its commissioning next month. According...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.