Media key partner of ZAMRA activities-Malama

By Chief Editor
Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Kennedy Malama, has reiterated government’s commitment to the provision of equity and access to quality, safe and efficacious medicines to Zambians.

Dr. Malama said this is manifested through a number of programmes implemented by the Ministry of Health to ensure that there is effective regulation of medicines at all levels from manufacturing, importation and exportation, distribution, storage, sale and use.

He said this in a speech read on his behalf by Ministry of Health Director for Performance Improvement, Jelita Chinyonga during the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) media engagement in Lusaka today.

Dr. Malama said effective regulation of medicines requires strategic and consistent engagement and collaborations with key developmental partners such as the media.

“The media has the ability to influence positive change in society through production and dissemination of information on issues such as the dangers of self-medicating, adverse reactions to medicines, clinical trials and production and recalls among others,” he said.

He noted that the role of the media in sensitising the masses on regulatory related information cannot be over emphasised.

The Permanent Secretary explained that awareness creation on regulatory information such as establishments of pharmaceutical and retail outlets, dangers of illegal sale of medicines, advertising and promotion of medicines is imperative in ensuring that public health is safeguarded and promoted.

And speaking at the same event, ZAMRA Acting Director General Lyoka Nyambe said the media remains a key stakeholder in effectively delivering the authority’s mandate of ensuring that all medicines and allied substances placed on the Zambian market conform to set standards of quality, safety and efficacy throughout the supply chain.

Mr. Nyambe said the media helps to sensitive and educate the masses on regulatory information as well as influencing positive attitudes and change towards rational use of medicines.

