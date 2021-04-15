9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 15, 2021
Sports
Updated:

Nkana Send Kaindu on Leave

Nkana have sent coach Kelvin Kaindu on forced leave following a string of losses in the FAZ Super Division.

The decision came a day after Kalampa lost 2-1 to Kitwe United in the Kitwe derby to remain stuck in the relegation zone.

Nkana sits third from bottom on 21 points from twenty games played with three matches in hand.

“Nkana Football Club Management has requested Head Coach Kelvin Kaindu to proceed on a three weeks paid leave effective today 14 April 2021. Nkana Acting Chief Executive Officer, Kapwepwe Mutale stated that Kaindu has agreed to proceed on leave in view of a string of bad results that the team has posted in the recent past,” read a media statement issued by club spokesperson Lillian Musenge.

Assistant Coach Kaunda Simonda will act as head coach during Kaindu’s leave while being assisted by Young Nkana Coach Fidelis Chungu.

Kaindu was appointed as Nkana coach last December after the dismissal of Manfred Chabinga.

Nkana have demoted Physical trainer Joseph Musonda to the role of Junior Team coach.

Musonda’s place has been taken up by Nkana Gym Instructor and Physical Trainer Chewe Mwamba.

