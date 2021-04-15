Government Chief Whip Brian Mundubile has clarified that President Lungu did not hand pick any member of the Central Committee but merely submitted a list of proposed members to the National Council for consideration and ratification and the names were ratified as the list represented all regions of the entire country.

He said the National Council scrutinised the submitted list and ratified it on basis of representation on different factors among them gender and region.

And Mr. Mundubile has clarified that the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) waived off the 5 years requirement for a person to qualify to be a member of the party’s Central Committee using standing orders provided for under Article 70 of the PF party Constitution.

Mr Mundubile who is former Chairperson for the Legal Affairs of the past Central Committee says this decision has seen new members such as former UPND party Spokesperson Charles Kakoma getting elected into the Central Committee among others.

He added that the standing order under Article 70 which was amended is part of the several orders which were amended by the National Council of the party at the recently held party conference which saw President Edgar Lungu re-elected as party president.

Mr Mundubile explained that according to Article 70, the Constitution may be amended by the general conference of the party provided a notice of the proposed amendment has been circulated to members of the National Council not less than one month before the meeting.

He says it also states that the notice of the proposed amendment should also subsequently be approved by the two thirds majority at the general conference.

Meanwhile Mr Mundubile, who is Mporokoso Constituency PF Member of Parliament, has described the recently held party convention as successful as it attracted participation from all ten provinces of the country.

“This passed conference is so far the best I have seen as it was well organised and it allowed for participation of all members without intimidation and other political parties were present, which for me is a plus as this shows political maturity as political parties are able to meet and dialogue.” he said.

He added that this shows how the political environment should be where politicians from different parties can meet without malice or intimidation.