The United Nations in Zambia has expressed concerned about the emergence of a video in which suspected political party supporters are allegedly seen harassing and threatening a female civil servant based on suspicion of political affiliation.

UN Zambia Resident Coordinator Coumba Mar Gadio said that such acts are unacceptable and are against Zambia’s Constitution through which the people of Zambia have committed to upholding the principles of democracy and good governance.

“We reaffirm the need to observe the rule of law and fully respect the human rights of all Zambians, regardless of their political persuasion or affiliation,” Dr. Mar Gadio said.

She Further stated that the United Nations in Zambia has called on politicians, party members and their supporters across the political spectrum to unite and stand for peace, and for the State to protect the political rights of all citizens.

” Such actions, led by the State, are necessary and consistent with Zambia’s international human rights obligations including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and Article 2 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which reminds us that everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms set forth in the Declaration, without distinction of any kind, such as race, color, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth”, Dr Mar Gadio noted.

She noted that the United Nations in Zambia also welcomes Government’s condemnation of this incident and the arrest of the alleged perpetrators.

Dr Mar Gadio further noted that all acts of violence must be subject to prompt, thorough, independent and impartial investigations, and the individuals found responsible must be brought to justice.

This is contained in a statement made available to Zanis by UN National Information officer Mark Maseko in Lusaka today.

A video went viral on social media yesterday, showing some named political party cadres harassing a female worker whom they accused of supporting a rival party.

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja condemned Patriotic Front cadres who stormed Ministry of Works and Supply offices to harass a woman they accused of belonging to the opposition United Party for National Development.

Equally, Meanwhile, the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has condemned in the strongest terms the conduct by suspected party cadres who harassed a female civil servant at one of the Government ministries in Lusaka Province.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda said that the party does not subscribe to the bullying and intimidation of civil servants.

Mr. Chanda said in a statement that says the conduct by these suspected cadres is not only intolerable but borders on criminality and has since urged investigative wings to bring the culprits to book without delay.