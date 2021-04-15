The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) in Lusaka Province has charged that attempts by the opposition UPND to sabotage the civil service are a cheap political gimmick.

PF Lusaka Province Chairman Kennedy Kamba says the party is aware that the UPND is making cheap political gimmicks and maneuvers by using civil servants to try and create an impression that the PF is failing to manage its cadres.

Addressing the media in Lusaka this afternoon, Mr. Kamba Charged that these maneuvers are highly provocative and will not help the UPND gain popularity because the truth will always come out.

And Mr. Kamba has reiterated that the three young men seen in footage harassing a female civil servant at the Ministry of Works and Supply are not members of the PF in Lusaka adding that their criminal activities have nothing to do with the party.

He disclosed that the lead culprit has been identified as Charles Kakula, a medical clerk officer from Kabwe.

The PF Lusaka Province boss says the party is baffled that Kakula traveled to Lusaka and staged the harassment of an innocent fellow civil servant claiming that he is a PF cadre in Lusaka and had the audacity to drag the woman to the office of the Permanent Secretary, and further issued inflammatory statements before cameras.

“These are desperate attempts by a frustrated political party as it is headed for another electoral defeat come August this year,” he said.

Mr. Kamba has since thanked the police for arresting Kakula and his friends for such criminal activities under the pretext that he was a PF cadre.

“No person, PF cadre or not can go Scot free after committing such a crime, Mr. Kamba stated.

Mr. Kamba further stated that the party is perplexed as everyone else that another video of a civil servant identified as Aaron Mwanza, a registered nurse at Chainama Hills College clad in a UPND regalia recorded himself for more than three minutes while at work, disparaging the PF government and campaigning for the UPND.

He charged that all civil servants have a well elaborate code of conduct and it is highly unacceptable to take politics to places of work.

The Provincial Chairman charged that this kind of indiscipline will never be taken kindly or tolerated.

“As earlier stated, we know so well that some civil servants have been paid to sabotage government by coming up with such misconduct to demonstrate disobedience and defiance to the state and the government of the day,” Mr. Kamba said.

Mr. Kamba said while Zambia is a democracy, civil servants are not allowed to take politics to their places of work.