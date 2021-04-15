9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 15, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Zambia Chamber of Mines Urges Government to take Advantage of the Positive Rating by Fitch Ratings Agency

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines Zambia Chamber of Mines Urges Government to take Advantage of the...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Chamber of Mines has urged the government to take advantage of the positive rating of the country by Fitch ratings and put the mining industry back on the growth path.

Zambia Chamber of Mines President Godwin Beene said the upgrade is an opportunity for the country to seize control of the market narrative.

Dr. Beene explains that the upgrade is an opportunity to leverage the record bullish copper demand outlook to build more momentum and seize control of the market narrative.

He noted that Zambia has always had an opportunity to attract world-class mining investment into its internationally renowned mineral exploration and production potential which the world mining investment community views with continuing interest.

He explained that it is also a good opportunity for local potential mining investors to showcase their projects on the world mining stage on the back of the favourable rating.

“The upgrade by Fitch is a great opportunity for Zambia to latch onto this positive assessment by a major international investment house, which will be a boon for both local and international investors,” he said.

Dr. Beene emphasized that there has never been a better moment for the government to reset the narrative than now.

He added that by removing the impediments to investment in the mining sector, the government can lock in a solid production increase outlook upon which to base the restoration of broad-based economic growth.

This is according to a press statement issued to the media by the Zambia Chamber of Mines Communications Manager Talent Ngandwe in Lusaka today.

Recently, the Fitch Ratings upgraded Zambia’s Long-Term Local-Currency (LTLC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC’ from ‘CC’ and has affirmed Zambia’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LTFC) IDR at ‘RD’.

Previous article8NDP consultations begin

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Zambia Chamber of Mines Urges Government to take Advantage of the Positive Rating by Fitch Ratings Agency

The Zambia Chamber of Mines has urged the government to take advantage of the positive rating of the country...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu happy with the African Continental Free Trade Area agenda

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
President Edgar Lungu has expressed satisfaction with the African Continental Free Trade Area’s (AFCFTA) agenda of accelerating intra-African trade and boosting the continent’s trading...
Read more

Government joins in Condemning the harassment of a Civil Servant by PF Cadres, as Police make arrests

Headlines Chief Editor - 36
The government has said that it strongly condemns the intimidation and harassment of civil servants at the Ministry of Works and Supply by suspected...
Read more

Police Chief condemns PF cadres who harassed a Civil Servant suspected to belong to Opposition UPND

Headlines Chief Editor - 28
INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has condemned Patriotic Front cadres who stormed Ministry of Works and Supply offices to harass a woman they...
Read more

Sangwa to challenge President Lungu’s eligibility next month

Headlines Chief Editor - 55
Lusaka Lawyer John Sangwa has confirmed that he will go ahead and petition President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to contest the August 2021 general elections. Mr....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.