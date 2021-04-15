ZCCM-IH Gold will next month increase production at its Kansenseli Gold Mine in Mwinilunga following successful explorations.

Public Relations Manager, Loisa Mbatha Kakoma, said ZCCM-IH Gold had been given the mining licence and all approvals by Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) have been done.

Ms Kakoma said in an interview that the firm had been mining at Kansenseli in tandem with ongoing exploration works which were being done in phases.

She said mining was being done on a small scale but would next month be stepped up.

“Explorations are ongoing in phases but we have been mining, we are just mining on a very small portion that is how come you have seen that gold we sold to the Bank of Zambia, it came from the mining and processing activities,” she said.

Ms Kakoma said more exploration works would be done to access how much gold was available at the mine.

ZCCM-IH through its Zambia Gold Company oversees the mining, processing, refining, and marketing of gold in the country.

The company owns 51 percent of shares in the mine while the government through the Ministry of Finance has 49 percent shares.