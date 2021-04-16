The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is investigating 55 cases for suspected corruption out of 135 cases reported to the commission by the general public during the first quarter of 2021.

ACC Spokesperson Queen Chibwe said 77 out of the 135 reported cases contained elements of corruption and that 55 reports were authorized for investigations while one was recommended for corruption prevention intervention.

Ms. Chibwe said the remaining 58 cases were not corruption related and most of them were closed due to insufficient information and being outside the commission’s mandate, while others are still being studied to determine the next course of action.

She said during the first quarter of 2021, the ACC concluded and closed 14 investigation cases, recording four arrests, with 963 cases remaining under investigations.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka, Ms. Chibwe pointed out that the ACC registered three convictions and concluded seven cases of the 29 active cases consisting of 28 criminal and one civil case.

She said among the three convictions recorded was the case involving 18 former councilors at Livingstone City Council.

Of the 18 accused, six were convicted and sentenced to one year imprisonment with hard labour, suspended for six months, while the other 12 were acquitted, but the state has since appealed against the acquittals.

And the ACC Spokesperson disclosed that the commission has concluded investigations into irregularities surrounding the awarding of a tender to Honeybee Pharmaceuticals.

Ms. Chibwe said a docket has been submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions for further action.

She said the commission was still investigating the alleged corruption involving the mismanagement of Covid-19 donations at the Ministry of Health.

Ms. Chibwe explained that the commission has isolated a number of cases from the audit report on the Covid-19 donations released by the Auditor-General’s office and investigations have reached an advanced stage.

She announced that the ACC has also concluded investigations into the alleged corrupt procurement of 50 ambulances at a cost of US$288,000 per ambulance by the Ministry of Health.

Ms. Chibwe said the ACC will soon forward the case to the Director of Public Prosecutions for possible litigation.

And Ms. Chibwe has confirmed that the plaintiffs claiming ownership of the 51 houses in Lusaka’s Chalala area had discontinued the case against government.

She said the 51 houses remain the property of the state and that the ACC is managing the properties on behalf of the government.

Ms. Chibwe said the ACC will continue to form and strengthen partnerships with various stakeholders in order to come up with and implement effective interventions to arrest corruption in the country.

She has since appealed to Zambians to be vigilant and report suspected cases of corruption to the Anti-Corruption Commission in order to ensure corruption-free elections.