President Edgar Lungu has appealed to the church to pray for the leaders ahead of the 12th August general elections.

Mr Lungu said there was need for the church to pray for national peace ahead of the elections more especially the adoption process so as to have God-fearing leaders.

The Head of State has also urged the church to compliment government when necessary rather than always condemning it.

Speaking when Lusaka Association of Catholic Diocesan President Gabriel Mwanamwalye paid a courtesy call on his at State House, President Lungu advised the church to always offer constructive criticism, opposed to condemning his administration all the time.

“Once in a while compliment us when we do good and criticize us whenever necessary. When we are wrong tell us in a loving and peaceful manner because we all make mistakes”, he added.

He urged the church to continue praying for the political leaders as the country adopts their preferred candidates so that they are God fearing.

Noting that the country needs leaders that listen to the church, Mr Lungu also encouraged them to continue preaching peace to all including the opposition leaders in order for everyone to co-exist.

And Father Mwanamwalye said it’s important that all political parties spread peace to all citizens before, during and after the elections.

Stressing that peace is an asset that must be guarded at all times, Fr Mwanamwalye stated that it’s important to preach peace to all citizens in order to avoid any calamities.

“This is the best time for the country to preach peace . Over the past years , there has been incidents of violence, fake news , name calling among others. These should not happen again”, he said.

Fr. Mwanamwalye used the occasion to appealed to political party leaders to restrain their cadres from violence adding that all political parties to remain peaceful ahead of the crucial August 12th general elections.