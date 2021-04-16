The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) in collaboration with cooperating partners will soon start conducting capacity building programmes for all its licensees.

IBA Board Chairperson, Mabel Mung’omba, says the programmes will be tailored to equip journalists with knowledge and skills in election reporting to enhance professional and ethical coverage of the August 12, 2021gerneral elections.

Ms Mung’omba said as Zambia heads to the polls on August 12, 2021, the media will play a critical role in providing platforms for various political players and civil society organisations to reach out to the electorates.

“The Authority is aware that Broadcasting will be a preferred medium of dissemination of information because of its ability to reach the intended audience instantly, cutting across language barriers and allowing for immediate feedback,” she stated.

Ms Mung’omba explained that the Authority has devised a programme to reinforce the capacity of broadcasting stations on a number of issues such as the role of the media in the electoral cycle and risks associated with lack of understanding of the entire process.

“Other issues devised include understanding the provisions of the IBA Act that promotes professional and ethical reporting of elections, provisions in the Standard Operating Procedure on election reporting,” she added.

She stressed that the Authority will engage licensees on the electoral code of conduct with focus on the provisions of the role of the media in election reporting.

“IBA is hopeful that the capacity building programmes will not only equip stations with skills on election reporting but also enhance compliance by all licensed broadcasting stations.

This is according to a press statement issued to ZANIS by IBA Board Chairperson, Mabel Mung’omba in Lusaka today.