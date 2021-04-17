29 United Party for National Development UPND, Mun’ashi, branch leadership and members have joined the ruling Patriotic Front party PF.
On hand to receive the new members was Shangombo PF District Chairman, Brian Kandela who encouraged the 29 new members to feel free at their new home.
Mr Kandela has since encouraged the new and old members to work together with the PF party, which has a vision.
Chitoka Kababu who has served as UPND official in the area said that she has joined the PF because of the many developmental and sustainable projects that she is able to witness in her area.
She said Mun’ashi has benefited in terms of livestock such as goats, pigs as well as cows all for free.
Meanwhile, former Vice Chairman, Mbangu Kubulo, added that women in the area have benefited from community development phones, social cash transfer and so much more
These 26 must have been paid with “empowerment funds” aka bribed or they have no principles or both.
“She said Mun’ashi has benefited in terms of livestock such as goats, pigs as well as cows all for free.”
By the way this is not free …you will pay heavily for your money they are abusing after the elections and its not sustainable development.
You all sold dear Zambia for cows ,pigs and goats? Even Judas Iscariot is laughing his a$$ off at these 29 cheap dunderheads.