Patriotic Front(PF) Chipata Central aspiring candidate Ruth Phiri has handed over a borehole to Magazine compound residents who had been experiencing erratic water shortages for more 10 years.

Ms Phiri says the donation of the borehole has been made under the party’s manifesto which aims to uplift the lives of poor people in all parts of the country.

She indicates that she plans to sink boreholes in the five wards of the constituency under the first phase of Water is Life project at the total cost of K148,000.

Speaking during the ceremony yesterday, she said Magazine compound has been facing a lot challenges with water supply as a major problem.

“The current situation in which women wake up at 04:00 hours to fetch water for their families has now come to an end. Women here in Magazine compound will no longer walk long distances in search of water because this borehole is right near your doors steps, “she said.

Ms Phiri said Chipata Central constituency needs a lot of development adding that she was the right candidate to bring that development people need.

“This constituency has had male candidates that were voted as MPs and they all failed you the people of Magazine compound and Chipata Central as a whole.

“ Most of you know me and I have lived with you all my life. I want to stand as your candidate so the development they need can come to this constituency, “she said.

The Chipata Central electorate must have an MP that will be voted for because of understanding their challenges and not run away after being voted for and only to reappear after five years during elections, she said.

Ms Phiri said President Edgar Lungu wants to see that lives of the local citizenry are effectively improved without leaving anyone behind.

“This borehole has come to your after lobbying President Edgar Lungu following the challenges you women have been facing while looking for water.

“ This borehole which has come to you shows that President Edgar Lungu cares for you and wants to do all that he can to improve their lives,”she said.

Ms Phiri further urged the women of Magazine compound and Chipata Central as a whole to rally behind her as the only female candidate vying to contest for the seat.

And Bibiana Tembo, a resident of Magazine compound commend Ms Phiri for the gesture adding that the borehole will change their lives.

“We have really been suffering here in Magazine compound due to lack having water.We having been going to urban areas to ask for water and today we have our own borehole,” she said.

And San Phiri, also a resident in the area, urged Ms Phiri to also look at working on the bad roads in the compound once she is voted as MP for Chipata Central.

George Mwanza, who is also aspiring for the position of Mayor for Chipata city also attended the handover ceremony.