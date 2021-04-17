The Zambian DNA spokesperson Spuki Mulemwa has urged Political Cadres in the country to keep their lane as partners with civil servants in delivering governments development agenda to the people of Zambia.

Mr Mulemwa said that civil Servants plays a critical role of monitoring implementation of various developmental projects.

In a statement obtained by ZANIS, the DNA spokesperson has also urged the civil servants to equally perform their duties diligently and avoid taking a partisan stance when implementing government programmes.

“ We urge political cadres and Zambian citizens in general to heed to President Edgar Lungu’s timely advice that the duo should develop a mutual working relationship through trust and respect for each other,’’ he noted.

Mr Mulemwa Further urged political cadres should also desist from pushing a narrow, selfish and partisan agenda that compromises their critical role in the national development equation.

He urged political cadres to use laid down channels to express their grievances regarding the implementation of programmes, and refrain from being partisan all the times to avoid confrontation with civil servants.

The DNA- Zambia spokesperson’s comments follows an incident on April 13, 2021 between 11 and 12 hours at Ministry of Works and Supply offices in Lusaka involving suspected PF cadres demanded a Works and Supply employee.

The suspect is in police custody and investigations have continued in the matter while the ruling PF has disowned the said cadres.