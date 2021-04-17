9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 17, 2021
Ndola’s Chicele market operating without a toilet and piped water since the 1960s.

Traders at Chichele market in Ndola’s Mushili township have complained that over lack of sanitary facilities at market is compromising the hygiene standards.

ZANIS reports that Chicele market of Ndola’s Mushili township has been operating without a toilet and no running water from the time it was opened in the 1960s.

Consequently , marketeers at the market have complained about sanitation issues at the trading place.

Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved traders , Maggie Chileshe said operating from the market is a challenge as there are no sanitary facilities at trading place.

“Sanitary facilities are very important and here at Chichele market we do not have not even running water. This is not hygienic as in this time of the corona virus pandemic, the government should consider looking into our plight as well,” she said in an interview.

She added that markets are places where hygiene should be practiced but that it is difficult for traders to even adhere to the Covid19 pandemic protocols without water.

The Chichele market has no running water and a toilet a situation which has subjected traders to difficult conditions.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Ndumba a concerned resident has volunteered to build a toilet at the market and has also promised to sink a borehole.

Mr. Ndumba said it also affects him because he is a member of the community and a trader at the same market.

Previous articleThird wave of COVID-19 more lethal – Chanda

