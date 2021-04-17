The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZMARA) has convicted and fined the proprietors of Motala Pharmacy and Chipata Chemist Limited on two counts, and have consequently been charged seven thousand kwacha K7,000.00 each to run concurrently in Chipata District of Eastern Province.

This is a matter in which Motala Pharmacy is jointly charged with its proprietor Iqbal Mohamed Motala, male aged 32 years Vs the People of Zambia.

This is contained in a statement issued to Zanis by the ZMARA Senior Public Relations officer Christabel Illiamupu said in Lusaka today

“ This was when the matter came up for hearing before Honorable Magistrate, Boniface Mwala, Motala pleaded guilty to two counts of obtaining unapproved Ivermectin from unauthorized suppliers contrary to Section 58 (2) (c) of the Medicines and Allied Substances Act (No.3) of 2013 of the Laws of Zambia and for selling Ivermectin without marketing authorization issued by the Authority contrary to Section 39 (1) of the Medicines and Allied Substances Act (No.3) of 2013 of the Laws of Zambia,” Ms. Illiamupu said.

She said the Authority remains vigilant in ensuring that illegal sale and importation of Ivermectin, including other unauthorized medicines, is curtailed.

In a related incident, proprietors of Chipata Chemist Limited have been convicted and fined two counts of K6000 each to run concurrently or in default of payment issuance of a warrant of distress against the pharmacy by the court.

“This is in a matter where Chipata Chemist Limited was jointly charged with its proprietor Ismail Adam Suleman, male aged 68 years Vs the People of Zambia, ” she said.

This was when the matter came up for hearing before Honorable Boniface Mwala, Suleman pleaded guilty to two counts of obtaining unapproved medicine (Ivermectin ) from unauthorized suppliers contrary to Section 58 (2) (c) of the Medicines and Allied Substances Act (No.3) of 2013 of the Laws of Zambia and for selling medicine (Ivermectin) without Marketing Authorization issued by the Authority contrary to Section 39 (1) of the Medicines and Allied Substances Act (No.3) of 2013 of the Laws of Zambia.

She also disclosed that proprietors of Healthcare Pharmacy Limited have also been convicted and fined on two counts, amounting to four thousand Kwacha, K4000 each to run concurrently or in default of payment issuance of a warrant of distress against the company.

Ms. Said this is a matter in which Healthcure Pharmacy Limited was jointly charged with its proprietor Manohar Kamble, male aged 33 years Vs the People of Zambia.

When the matter came up for hearing before Honorable Magistrate, Moses Phiri, Kamble pleaded guilty on two counts of obtaining unapproved Ivermectin from unauthorized suppliers contrary to Section 58 (2) (c) of the Medicines and Allied Substances Act (No.3) of 2013 of the Laws of Zambia.