Saturday, April 17, 2021
Sports
Zesco and Lusaka Dynamos Reach ABSA Cup final

Holders Zesco United and Lusaka Dynamos will clash in the ABSA Cup final on 24 April at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka after winning their respective semifinals with wide margins at Arthur Davies Stadium on Saturday.

Dynamos ejected 2019 runners up Zanaco via a 3-0 thumping in the early kick off semifinal in Kitwe before Zesco thumped Division One side Konkola Blades 4-0 in the other last four match.

In the lunch-time match, Dynamos avenged their recent 2-1 loss to Zanaco in the league by thumping the Bankers.

Dynamos benefited from Kebson Kamanga’s 29th minute own goal to go up with Aubrey Funga doubling the lead after 68 minutes and striker Emmanuel Chabula came off the bench to grab the last goal.

Funga is going back home smiling after winning the man of the match award worth K15, 000.

In the second semifinal at Arthur Davies, Zesco took a 1-0 lead into the break thanks to Winston Kalengo’s 16th minute goal.

Fourteen minutes after the restart, Konkola scored an own goal through Kelly Kayembe as Zesco doubled the lead.

Later there was a goal each from young striker Enock Sakala Jr in the 78th minute and winger Kelvin Mubanga six minutes away from time.

Meanwhile, Zesco and Dynamos are now a game away from winning the K600, 000 top prize dangled by cup sponsors ABSA Bank.

