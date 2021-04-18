Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has praised the Brazilian Government for committing ,USD 75,000 towards the COVID-19 response in Zambia.

He said the donation of funds by Brazil is a clear demonstration of continued healthy diplomatic ties and confidence donors have with the Zambian government.

Dr Chanda said the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic requires solidarity in a bid to bring in the much-needed resources.

‘’Government under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu continues to mobilise additional resources to effectively manage the response to the COVID-19 and other health priorities in the country,’’ he said.

On the on-going COVID-19 vaccination, Dr Chanda revealed that a total of 610 individuals have so far been vaccinated bringing the cumulative number to 1,316. So far, 29% of those vaccinated are healthcare workers.

Meanwhile in the last 24hours the Country has recorded Seventy-four, 74 new cases out of 4,999 tests conducted representing a positivity rate of 1.5%, recorded among 30 Districts Countrywide.

In his daily COVID- 19 update, Dr Chanda said the country has recorded one death due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths to1,235, classified as 691 COVID -deaths and 544 COVID-19, respectively.

“It is regrettably, that one COVID-19 patient died in the Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital Isolation Center during the last 24 hours. Bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths recorded to-date now stands at 1,235, classified as 691 COVID deaths and 544 COVID-19 associated deaths,” He noted.

a breakdown of the new cases by province with shows that Central recorded nine, while Copperbelt recorded two, while Eastern province recorded eight.

Luapula , Lusaka, Northern and North-western provinces recorded six, ten, 21 and seven cases , respectively while. Southern , Western and Muchinga provinces recorded nine, two and zero cases, each.

At district level, Mbala District recorded more cases with 18, Itezhi-tezhi District had six cases, Lusaka District had six, Kazungula District had four 4 and Nchelenge 4 and three 3 districts, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date stands at 90,918.

On discharges, the country reported 163 from both the COVID-19 isolation facilities and home management, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 88,718 97%.

Dr Chanda said that the country has currently of 965 active cases 50 of whom are admitted to our COVID-19 isolation facilities and among those admitted, 41 are on oxygen therapy with six in critical condition.

And the minister urged all Zambians to adhere to the five golden rules of masking up in public, maintain physical distance, regular hand washing frequently or use hand sanitizer, avoid crowded places and staying at home.

Seek medical attention early if symptomatic and get vaccinated when the opportunity is presented to you, he has reminded the general public.