Sunday, April 18, 2021
General News
Updated:

Mukwita urges youth to take up entrepreneurship

By Photo Editor
Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany, Anthony Mukwita has challenged Zambian young people studying in Germany to plan to go into entrepreneurship after their graduation and become business owners.

Ambassador Mukwita encouraged the students studying in Germany to apply for the Youth Empowerment Project hosted by the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development for the funding of their entrepreneurial ideas.

“ The Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development will this year hosting a Multi-Sectoral Youth Empowerment Project valued at Four hundred and seventy million Kwacha ,K470 million intended to support youth-generated projects covering agriculture, tourism, construction, timber and honey value chain, plastic recycling plants, youth milling plants, manufacturing, youth in transport, energy and many others, “ he said.

The project is targeted at Zambian young people aged between 18 and 35, an age group that constitutes the majority of the country’s population.

He noted that with high unemployment levels among them, the government of President Edgar Lungu has targeted this age group for a number of interventions that should draw young people into the mainstream of the country’s economic activities.

“Instead of seeking to become employees, seek inspiration from individuals that were resourceful and daring enough to start companies such as Investrust, Zambeef, Meanwood, Madison Insurance, Facebook, Microsoft and Apple”, Ambassador Mukwita said.

The Envoy made the remarks when he interacted with the Zambian students in a virtual meeting co-organized by the Zambian Embassy and the Zambia German Association, ZGA, a voluntary association of Zambians living, working or studying in Germany.

He noted that the meeting was part of a series of similar interactive meetings the embassy has lined up this year with the Diaspora to exchange information and ideas that could facilitate the participation of Zambians living abroad in the country’s development agenda.

And ZGA Chairperson Enoch Chota also shared with the students their plans after their graduation which ranged from setting up their own enterprises and going into formal employment.

“Located in both Germany and the Czech Republic, the students are pursuing undergraduate, Masters and PhD programs in disciplines that include agriculture, information technology, economics and medicine, ‘’ he said.

Mr Chota noted that a follow up interactive meeting with the participation of an expert on youth empowerment from the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development is planned for the next one month.

This is contained in a statement issued in Belin by Frist secretary Press and Public Relations Kelly Kaunda and made available to Zanis in Lusaka today.

