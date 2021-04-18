Veteran Power Dynamos striker Alex Ngonga has left the Kitwe giants.

Power confirmed yesterday that Ngonga had voluntarily requested to be released by the Arthur Davies club whom he first joined in 2009 to 2015 and later rejoined them in 2017 after a brief spell at Gabonese club CF Mounana.

“Club Chief Executive Officer, Happie Munkondya explained that the player exercised his right of termination in accordance with the provisions of football laws governing players’ contracts. He went on to explain that the club management reviewed the request and agreed to part on mutual separation, in the interest of the Club and for the furtherance of the player’s football career,” Power said in a statement.

Ngonga won the 2011 league title with Power and helped them to a second place finish in 2014.