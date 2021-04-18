9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, April 18, 2021
Sports
Nkana Drop to Second From Bottom

Coach Kelvin Kaindu’s departure has not helped Nkana after they lost 1-0 away in a bottom three relegation clash at Lumwana Radiants on Sunday.

The defeat comes three days after Kaindu was sent on leave by the 12-time champions following a spate of poor results after collecting just one point from their last six league games.

It was seven games without a league victory by full-time today under caretaker coach Kaunda Simonda away in North-Western Province where Emmanuel Manda’s 17th minute goal made the difference.

Nkana trace their last league win to February 4 when they beat Nkwazi 2-0 away in Lusaka.

The result saw Nkana drop from 16th to second from last at number 17 in the bottom four relegation zone and are ten points ahead of Kitwe United who beat them 1-0 away on April 14.

Lumwana’s win saw them leap two places  to 15th on 23 points, two points more than Nkana and one ahead of  Green Buffaloes drop to 16th after they were bumped from that spot.

Nkana now have thirteen league games in which to save themselves since they bounced back to the FAZ Super League for the second time in 2010.  

Meanwhile, in the top four race, Forest Rangers rebounded from last Thursday’s 1-0 home loss to struggling Napsa Stars to beat visiting fellow continental spot chasers Power Dynamos 2-0 in Ndola.
 
Power defender White Mwanambaba turned the ball into his own net in the 12th minute and Yvan Echaba cemented the 3 pints in the 82nd minute.

Forest are back at number three from fourth and are now one point behind second placed Zanaco on 38 points from 24 and 23 matches respectively.

But Forest are eight points adrift of leaders Zesco United who have two games in hand.

Power drop from third to fifth position on 35 points.

And in Lusaka, Nkwazi dented Red Arrows mini-revival following a 2-0 Lusaka derby home win at Edwin Emboela Stadium

Bernard Kumwanda converted two penalties in the 37th and 90th minutes to see Nkwazi gather 33 points and nestled at number ten.

Arrows are just above Nkwazi at number nine and also on 33 points, after their two-match good run in which they picked a draw and a win, was ended on Sunday.

