Sunday, April 18, 2021
Feature Politics
Nkhuwa commissions community ablution block

Chingola Constituency Member of Parliament, Matthew Nkhuwa has commissioned a ‘ state of the art’ ablution block at Amlo area in Chabanyama township of Chingola district at a total cost of six hundred thousand kwacha.

The facility has been constructed through the help of Chingola Constituency Development Trust- CCDT, Matty Investments and Authentix limited.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Nkhuwa said the residents have not had decent sanitation facilities and that the situation posed a risk to their lives as they were vulnerable to waterborne diseases.

He said a huge population shared a small and old ablusion block which did not have water and that the situation compromised the levels of hygiene.

And CCDT Vice Chairperson Fridah Chanda said the trust was accountable and ensured that the funds were put to proper use.

Meanwhile, Chingola District Commissioner, Agnes Tonga has commended the MP for ensuring that he has deliverd his campaign promise to construct an ablution in Amlo.

