9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, April 18, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

University of Cape Town in flames as historic structures destroyed

By editor
45 views
0
General News University of Cape Town in flames as historic structures destroyed
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

UCT Library on fire, Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: Twitter video screenshot

Over a century of history has gone up in smoke as the University of Cape Town’s library became the latest victim of Sundays horrific fire on Table Mountain, South Africa. Literary treasures have been lost however some of the most valuable works were reportedly saved by the quick activation of roller doors.Rhodes Memorial Restaurant was completely burnt down and other buildings as well as several vehicles also went up in flames.

The huge fire on Table Mountain in Cape Town is believed to have begun at around 09h00 on Sunday morning and began heading towards the University of Cape Town.The fire spread to the veld above the Upper campus and to areas below the M3 highway damaging buildings and forcing the University to evacuate 4000 students.

The Table Mountain National Park spokesperson said Sunday had an extreme Fire Danger Index with temperatures of 36 degrees noted and an extremely low relative humidity of under 10% .One of the major contributors to the rapid rate of spread was the very old pine trees and their debris. The fire created its own wind that further increased the rate of spread. The excessive amount of smoke and related updrafts made it impossible for the aerial support to slow the rate of spread.

Viral photos on social media of the huge fire on Table Mountain Sunday morning.

Previous articleNkhuwa commissions community ablution block

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General Newseditor - 0

University of Cape Town in flames as historic structures destroyed

Over a century of history has gone up in smoke as the University of Cape Town’s library became the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mukwita urges youth to take up entrepreneurship

General News Photo Editor - 1
Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany, Anthony Mukwita has challenged Zambian young people studying in Germany to plan to go into entrepreneurship after their graduation and...
Read more

Indian SMEs urged to partner with Zambian SMEs

General News Photo Editor - 5
Zambian High Commissioner accredited to India Judith Kapijimpanga has advised Indian Small and Medium Enterprises ( SMEs ) to partner with...
Read more

Zambia and DR Congo to create a trade center in Mwense

General News Photo Editor - 3
A free trade centre is earmarked for establishment at the new Luapula Border between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. ...
Read more

Keep Zambian languages alive- Mihova

General News editor - 7
Zambia Overseas Christian Fellowship (ZOCF) based in the United Kingdom has come up with an initiative of teaching Zambian languages online to help Zambian...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.