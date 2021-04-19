9.5 C
Monday, April 19, 2021
Magistrate Court has set April 22 as Judgement day for former Minister of Community Development Emerine Kabanshi

By Chief Editor
The Lusaka Magistrate Court has set April 22, 2021, as the date for judgement in a case where former Minister of Community Development Emerine Kabanshi is accused of two counts of willful failure to comply with the procedure in relation to the execution of the Social Cash Transfer programme.

The judgment was initially scheduled to take place this morning before it was moved.

After the prosecution’s case, the suspect was found with a case to answer and placed on her defence.

When the matter came up today, Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale adjourned the case to the 22nd April 2021 for judgement.

In this matter, Ms Kabanshi is facing two charges of willful failure to comply with the law, applicable procedure or guidelines relating to procurement.

In count one, it is alleged that Kabanshi, being Minister of Community Development and Social Services willfully failed to comply with the law, applicable procedure, or guidelines.

This was in relation to procurement by extending the scope of coverage of the contract to include three provinces and two districts under the social cash transfer programme.

It is alleged in the second count that the accused willfully failed to comply with the law, applicable procedure or guideline relating to procurement.

This was by re-engaging Zampost as the payment service provider for the Social Cash Transfer programme following the termination of the said contract.

