Inspector General (IG) of Police Kakoma Kanganja has advised politicians to be responsible as they conduct their political activities and avoid engaging in misconduct that may cause public disorder.

Mr. Kanganja has warned that his command will not tolerate irresponsible conduct which may bring about public disorder.

He said it must be understood that giving false information to a public officer is a prosecutable offence and anybody found wanting shall not be spared.

He explained that it is appalling that some politicians are using propaganda and falsehood to gain sympathy from the electorate as seen from the conduct of Mkushi North constituency, UPND aspiring candidate Topson Kunda who raised false alarm that he had been shot in the foot.

According to a press statement issued to the media by Mr. Kanganja, these allegations almost sparked protests in Itala compound.

He said on Thursday, 15th April, 2021 around 23:53 hours, Mr. Kunda gave false information to the police that he had been shot at whilst in Itala compound and had sent someone to report on his behalf to police while he remained in a motor vehicle which was parked at the police station.

“When some officers spotted him, they requested to see where the gun wound was as they could not spot any injury on his left foot. However, he was advised by police to get a medical report form for him to be attended to by health authorities but he turned down the advice stating that he could not be treated at a government hospital,” Mr. Kanganja explained.

He further explained that Mr. Kunda later became unruly and left after refusing to get a medical report form saying he would be attended to at a private health facility.

He said his conduct almost sparked riots among members of the public in Itala compound who were swayed into believing that the person in question was shot at when in-fact not.

Mr. Kanganja added that in the same vein, another falsehood was propelled that the police have plans to summon UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema which is far from the truth.

He said in instances where the police has intentions of summoning any person for any reason, they do so transparently as there is nothing to hide.

He added that anyone that will be found wanting for inciting the public through publication of falsehood or alarming statements will be dealt with in accordance with the law.