9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Appearing before Public Accounts Committee for mistakes made by technocrats is unpleasant-Kamanga

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
General News Appearing before Public Accounts Committee for mistakes made by technocrats is unpleasant-Kamanga
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary, Elias Kamanga says appearing before the Public Accounts Committee for mistakes made by technocrats is among the most unpleasant experiences for controlling officers.

Mr Kamanga said Permanent Secretaries, as controlling officers, get grilled as they take responsibility for the mistakes made by officers under their charge.

Speaking at the official opening of the Integrity Committee Workshop for the Ministry of Energy and Lusaka Provincial Administration in Kafue this morning, Mr Kamanga said civil servants need to ensure that they avoid audit queries by ensuring they follow all financial procedures.

He also noted that failure to follow public procurement and financial guidelines by departments may also lead to failure by controlling officers.

Mr Kamanga advised members of the Integrity Committee to assess operations of their departments’ corruption red flag and devise mitigation measures to develop an annual corruption prevention action plan which details steps to mitigate risk factors.

“The Integrity Committees are also supposed to facilitate development, review, and to internalize corporate governance practices and guidelines. They also need to follow-up queries from the Auditor General and other internal audit queries.” He said.

Mr Kamanga also stated that the formulation of Integrity Committees are mechanisms aimed at promoting proactive, preventive and pre-emptive interventions that enhance effective delivery of services.

“As civil servants, we are entrusted with the responsibility of presiding over public affairs and we are expected to do so with the highest levels of integrity. I believe the skills being acquired here will capacitate you to enhance the operations of the government on a day to day basis.” He said.

And Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Acting Director General, Rosemary Khuzwayo said improving management and efficiency in the delivery of public services is an essential element of any national strategy to reduce corruption and enhance good governance.

Ms Khuzwayo stated that few opportunities for corruption arise when public services are provided in an efficient and effective manner.

“This is so because citizens are no longer required to compete for scarce and inadequate services often by way of paying bribes,” she said.

She stated that the integrity of the members of committee and secretariat will be equipped with knowledge and skills required to execute their roles and responsibilities in their respective institutions.

The five day workshop which started on Monday drew participation from officers under the Ministry of Energy and Lusaka Provincial administration.

Previous articleGeoffrey Lungwangwa officially ditches UPND to join PF

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Appearing before Public Accounts Committee for mistakes made by technocrats is unpleasant-Kamanga

Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary, Elias Kamanga says appearing before the Public Accounts Committee for mistakes made by technocrats is...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Police arrest public officer after he reported the theft of bicycles he stole

General News editor - 2
A 56 year old a Civil Servant is in Police custody for the theft of 19 Buffalo Bicycles at Mpika Urban Clinic in...
Read more

Workers Compensation board opens branch in Muchinga

General News Photo Editor - 1
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Joyce Simukoko has officially opened the Workers’ Compensation Fund Control Board (WCFCB) branch in Chinsali, Muchinga province. ...
Read more

Use money for intended purpose-DC

General News Photo Editor - 12
-Chembe District Commissioner, Mumba Mushitu has urged beneficiaries of the K540, 000 under the Cooperatives Development Initiative Program to use the money prudently. Mr...
Read more

Ndola teenager Sentenced to Two years Jail with hard Labour for Trafficking in Marijuana

General News Chief Editor - 6
The Ndola Magistrate Court has sentenced a 19-year-old boy to two years imprisonment with hard labour for trafficking in marijuana. ...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.