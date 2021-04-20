Central Province has received 23, 400 doses of the COVID 19 vaccines.

Central Province Health Director (PHD), Kennedy Kabuswe, confirmed this development

Dr Kabuswe said the launch of the COVID 19 vaccination will be held at Kabwe Women, New-born and Children’s Hospital tomorrow.

He said the function will be graced by the Central Province Provincial Administration and will be attended by all stakeholders in Kabwe.

He added that health workers have already been trained by experts from the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) ahead of the roll-out.

“The province is ready to roll-out the COVID 19 vaccinations. Experts from the Ministry of Health (MOH) and ZAMRA were in the province to train health workers from all the districts,” Dr Kabuswe said.

Dr Kabuswe explained that anybody aged 18 years and above is eligible to take the vaccination adding that the roll-out programme has been divided into five target groups.

He said the first round of the vaccinations will cover essential healthcare workers and related support staff.

He added that round two will target those that maintain societal functions.

“These include security personnel, administrative, public service transporters, traders (market and cross-border), the media, key political and religious leaders,” Dr Kabuswe said.

Yes it is a new drug and may have some side effects. But based on the severity of the disease and benefit analysis, it would be advisable that people take the jabs,” the Provincial Medical Chief said.

He added that the third round will target those at high risk of severe illness and deaths that include clients with co-morbidities such hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular, tuberculosis (TB), HIV, cancers and elderly people above the age of 65.

Dr Kabuswe stated that round four will cover high density areas such as prisons, barracks and police camp, and round five will cover the remaining population.

He has appealed to the people of Central Province who are eligible for the vaccination to come through and be vaccinated.

“As we roll-out the COVID 19 vaccination, we would want everyone who is eligible to come for the vaccine,” he said.

The Provincial Medical Chief said it is better to take the COVID 19 vaccine because of the severity of the disease.

“Yes it is a new drug and may have some side effects. But based on the severity of the disease and benefit analysis, it would be advisable that people take the jabs,” the Provincial Medical Chief said.