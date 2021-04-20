The government has commissioned the long-awaited Nathan Chanda Police post in Roan township whose works began in the year 2,000.

The new police post cost of K1.2 million, which covers putting up the infrastructure and furniture.

The funds used to construct the police post came from the constituency development fund, Luanshya Copper mines and Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda’s personal resources.

Mr. Chanda, who was accompanied by District Commissioner Patrick Maipambe and a Luanshya Copper mines Public Relations Officer, handed over the new facility to Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi.

Mr. Chushi said the construction of the police post was a realisation of the Patriotic Front government’s resolve to create a conducive work environment for the police.

He said in order to effectively deliver, there was need for the provision of office space which he said the local authority and the mines had provided to the people of Roan township.

Mr. Chushi further said the facility will not only bring about comfort but also boost the morale of police officers who had been working in harsh conditions as they operated in the makeshift offices.

The Copperbelt Police Commissioner reiterated the police’s mandate of ensuring national security and maintaining law and order in the community.

He has since urged the police officer to remain dedicated to duty and not fail the residents of Roan township but instead work together to combat crime and make the community safe.

Speaking earlier, Luanshya District Commissioner Patrick Maipambe said government is committed to seeing to it that all communities are protected by police.

Mr. Maipambe said government has further ensured that all police stations had trained security officers to provide security.

He has since urged the police to be professional as they maintain law and order especially as the country heads towards the campaign period for the August 12, general elections.

Mr. Maipambe also implored residents to coordinate with the police and guard jealously the facility that had been built to benefit the community.

And Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda said the construction of the police post was necessitated by the increased population and the upsurge in criminal activities in the area.

He said the new facility would enable police officers to operate effectively as it included office space, three holding cells and toilets for males, females and juveniles respectively.

Mr. Chanda has also called on Roan community to work with police in maintaining order as the nation headed towards elections.

Representing the Luanshya Copper Mines, Public Relation Manager Sydney Chileya pledged the mine’s commitment to partnering with the government in stirring development activities meant to benefit the community.

Mr. Chileya said the LCM was happy to participate in development activities in a way of ploughing back to the community in which the mine operates.

And a Roan resident Doris Mbesuma thanked President Lungu for exhibiting selfless leadership evidenced by the various development activities that Roan township has benefited from.

Mrs. Mbesamu said through the local authority, the government has constructed toilets, sunk boreholes and prioritized women land ownership through the acquisition of plots.