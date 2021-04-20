Minister of Labour and Social Security, Joyce Simukoko has officially opened the Workers’ Compensation Fund Control Board (WCFCB) branch in Chinsali, Muchinga province.

Mrs Simukoko says government promised people a comprehensive social security reforms in order to address various concerns that needs the attention of Workers Compensation Fund.

She added that in order to fulfill the promise, government directed the board of directors of the Workers Compensation Fund to ensure that those measures are implemented.

Mrs Simukoko said the Board responded positively to government’s directives to decentralize its operations to provincial and district levels.

“The decentralization of operations in the district will no doubt bring compensation services closer to the people who will now access services in their locality,” she said.

Mrs Simukoko said the official opening of the branch signifies a milestone in responding to societal expectations such as compensation benefits delivered to workers for injuries and diseases resulting from employment.

She further urged the Board to ensure that it upholds the highest ethical standards in demonstrating fairness, accountability, responsibility, and transparency in managing the workers’ compensation scheme in the area.

And Workers’ Compensation Fund Control Board (WCFCB) Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Priscilla Bwembya says it has taken 57 years for the board to have its presence in Chinsali.

”We have been working round the clock to change the operations of the Board in order to meet stakeholder expectations and it gives us great satisfaction to invite you on this occasion which signifies our commitment to the decentralization of our operations, ” she said.

And speaking at the same event, Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary, Davison Mulenga thanked the Workers Compensation Fund Control Board for bringing their services closer in the region.

Meanwhile, David Mutale who has been a beneficiary since 1978 has thanked the Board for the help it has rendered to him for the past 43 years.

Mr Mutale has since appealed to workers to ensure that they register as members at Workers Compensation Fund so that they can also be beneficiaries in case of any incident.