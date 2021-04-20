Zesco United and Lusaka Dynamos’ FAZ Super League Week 25 fixtures that were due to be played this Wednesday have been postponed.

Both sides were scheduled to play away on April 21 with league leaders Zesco playing Prison Leopards in Kabwe while seventh placed Lusaka Dynamos were due to face Kitwe United at Garden Park.

“These matches have been postponed after Lusaka Dynamos sent in a request to reschedule to a later date,” interim FAZ Premier League manager Brian Mulenga said in a communiqué to the clubs.

The postponement is due to Zesco and Dynamos meeting in the 2021 ABSA Cup final this Saturday at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Zesco and Dynamos beat Konkola Blades 4-0 and Zanaco 3-0 respectively on April 17 in the ABSA Cup semifinals played at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

With leaders Zesco on 46 points, and second placed Zanaco on 39 points, both not in action, third positioned Forest Rangers, who are a point behind the latter, have an opportunity to go to number two when they visit fourth from bottom Lumwana Radiants on Wednesday.



In Wednesday’s other Week 25 fixtures, Nkwazi visit Indeni in a mid-table clash at Indeni Sports Complex in Ndola.

Third from last Geen Buffaloes host 12th positioned Young Green Eagles at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka hunting for a win that would lift them out of the bottom four.

Fifth placed Power Dynamos are home at Arthur Davies this Thursday when they host number 11 club Green Eagles.

Power on 35 points can go fourth and displaced Buildcon who are sitting there on 37 points.

Eagles are 11th on 29 points and playing a very tough catch-up race in a bid to stay relevant after basking in three successive top-four league finishes.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 25

21/04/2021

Lumwana Radiants-Forest Rangers

Indeni-Nkwazi

Green Buffaloes-Young Green Eagles

22/04/2021

Power Dynamos-Green Eagles

15/05/2021

Zanaco-Buildcon

26/05/2021

Red Arrows-Nkana

Kabwe Warriors-Napsa Stars

POSTPONED

Prison Leopards-Zesco United

Kitwe United-Lusaka Dynamos

CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

21/04/2021

GROUP B

Napsa Stars-RSB Berkane

Coton Sport -JS Kayblie

GROUP D

Nkana-Pyramids FC

Namungo FC-Raja Casablanca



2021 ABSA CUP FINAL

24/04/2021

Woodlands Stadium, Lusaka

Zesco United-Lusaka Dynamos