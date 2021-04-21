The Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multi-purpose Empowerment Cooperative has empowered various youth and women groups in Mambwe district with assorted items as capital to enhance their livelihood.

The empowerment given to cooperatives includes broiler chicks, starter and grower chicken feed, roofing sheets and cement, water pumps, sewing machines and groceries.

And presenting the empowerment in Mambwe, Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multi-purpose Empowerment Cooperative Coordinator, Fuli Msimuko urged the beneficiaries to put the empowerment they have received to good use so that they are able to sustain themselves.

Mr Msimuko stated that the cooperatives were being empowered because President Lungu hates poverty that is why he does not want to see his people suffer.

“The empowerment you are receiving today has nothing to do with politics. The president has friends who help him and with the help that he receives from others, he is sharing with you who are benefiting today because it hurts him to see people languish in poverty,” he said.

Mr Msimuko further encouraged recipients of the empowerment to work together instead of fighting.

“It is common for chaos to erupt when money and other things that bring about profits are involved. However, I’m urging you as the messenger for the president that you must strive to work peacefully with each other so that the businesses that you will engage yourselves in can bring about fruits,” he stated.

He further added that the ECL MPEC team will keep on monitoring and evaluating from time to time how the beneficiaries make use of the different items they have received.

Meanwhile, Chiyambi Cha Zimayi Women’s Group Chairperson, Violet Zulu thanked President Lungu for his efforts in trying to better the lives of citizens especially the vulnerable in society.

“We are thankful to the Republican President for all the good things he keeps doing for us. We now see that our votes that helped him be in that position were not in vain,” she stated.