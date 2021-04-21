Nkana are promising to put behind their financial challenges and poor local league form as they face Egyptian side Pyramids in Wednesday’s CAF Confederation Cup Group D match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Kalampa are smarting from a 1-0 loss to Lumwana Radiants in the FAZ Super Division where they are placed second from the bottom of the table with 21 points from 21 matches played.

Going into this penultimate Group D tie in Ndola, Nkana and Pyramids are tied on six points each, six behind leaders Raja Casablanca of Morocco.

“We have challenges but we can’t carry our problems into the field. We have to forget the problems,” Nkana captain Richard Ocran told a pre-match media briefing.

“Playing this CAF match is an opportunity for us as players to shine. We are not doing well in the league and we are not happy as a team but now we have a tough game tomorrow. When we meet in tomorrow’s game we have a chance to go to the next stage,” said Ghanaian defender Ocran.

Nkana have posted two straight wins against bottom placed Namungo in their latest Group D matches to revive chances of progressing to the quarterfinals.

Nkana acting coach Simonda Kaunda is predicting a tough match against the Egyptians.

“It is going to be a difficult game knowing that we are all at six points. Whoever wins then has the advantage of playing the quarterfinal stage. We are prepared for this game and we want to win it,” said Kaunda.

Pyramid coach Aroua Barina believes his team’s 3-0 win over Nkana in the reserve fixture on March 10 in Cairo won’t be a factor when the two teams meet at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

“It is a very important game for Nkana and for my team. I will try to play well and win. This is a different match,” Barina said.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 15h00.

Meanwhile, Casablanca are visiting Namungo in Tanzania on Wednesday in the other Group D match.