9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Nkana Promise to Impress Against Pyramids in Make-or-Break CAF date

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Nkana Promise to Impress Against Pyramids in Make-or-Break CAF date
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Nkana are promising to put behind their financial challenges and poor local league form as they face Egyptian side Pyramids in Wednesday’s CAF Confederation Cup Group D match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Kalampa are smarting from a 1-0 loss to Lumwana Radiants in the FAZ Super Division where they are placed second from the bottom of the table with 21 points from 21 matches played.

Going into this penultimate Group D tie in Ndola, Nkana and Pyramids are tied on six points each, six behind leaders Raja Casablanca of Morocco.

“We have challenges but we can’t carry our problems into the field. We have to forget the problems,” Nkana captain Richard Ocran told a pre-match media briefing.

“Playing this CAF match is an opportunity for us as players to shine. We are not doing well in the league and we are not happy as a team but now we have a tough game tomorrow. When we meet in tomorrow’s game we have a chance to go to the next stage,” said Ghanaian defender Ocran.

Nkana have posted two straight wins against bottom placed Namungo in their latest Group D matches to revive chances of progressing to the quarterfinals.

Nkana acting coach Simonda Kaunda is predicting a tough match against the Egyptians.

“It is going to be a difficult game knowing that we are all at six points. Whoever wins then has the advantage of playing the quarterfinal stage. We are prepared for this game and we want to win it,” said Kaunda.

Pyramid coach Aroua Barina believes his team’s 3-0 win over Nkana in the reserve fixture on March 10 in Cairo won’t be a factor when the two teams meet at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

“It is a very important game for Nkana and for my team. I will try to play well and win. This is a different match,” Barina said.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 15h00.

Meanwhile, Casablanca are visiting Namungo in Tanzania on Wednesday in the other Group D match.

Previous articleRoan United Pay Tribute to Late Legend Ginger Pensulo

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Nkana Promise to Impress Against Pyramids in Make-or-Break CAF date

Nkana are promising to put behind their financial challenges and poor local league form as they face Egyptian side...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Roan United Pay Tribute to Late Legend Ginger Pensulo

Sports sports - 0
Roan United are mourning Stylish and Zambia great Ginger Pensulo who has died at the age of 86. Former striker Pensulo died on Sunday at...
Read more

Zesco and Lusaka Dynamos Handed Wednesday League Off Day

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United and Lusaka Dynamos’ FAZ Super League Week 25 fixtures that were due to be played this Wednesday have been postponed. Both sides were...
Read more

Zambia Rugby Union Slams Diggers and KPF For Abandoned Game

Sports sports - 0
The Zambia Rugby Union has condemned the exchange of punches by players during the abandoned league match between Kitwe rivals Diggers and KPF at...
Read more

Div 1 Wrap: Kansanshi Dynamos Join Leaders Blades on Points

Sports sports - 0
Kansanshi Dynamos have joined Konkola Blades at the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table following victory over Kabwe Youth during Week 24...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.