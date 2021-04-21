9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
type here...
Photo Gallery
Updated:

Pictures of Women Protesting the Arrest of Chief Mukuni’s Wife

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Photo Gallery Pictures of Women Protesting the Arrest of Chief Mukuni's Wife
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Women from the Mukuni Royal Establishment of Kazungula District yesterday protested outside the Livingstone Central police station demanding the release of Chief Mukini's wife who was arrested on Monday. Picture by KELVIN MUDENDA
Women from the Mukuni Royal Establishment of Kazungula District yesterday protested outside the Livingstone Central police station demanding the release of Chief Mukini’s wife who was arrested on Monday. Picture by KELVIN MUDENDA

Women from the Mukuni Royal Establishment of Kazungula District yesterday protested outside the Livingstone Central police station demanding the release of Chief Mukini's wife who was arrested on Monday. Picture by KELVIN MUDENDA
Women from the Mukuni Royal Establishment of Kazungula District yesterday protested outside the Livingstone Central police station demanding the release of Chief Mukini’s wife who was arrested on Monday. Picture by KELVIN MUDENDA

Women from the Mukuni Royal Establishment of Kazungula District yesterday protested outside the Livingstone Central police station demanding the release of Chief Mukini's wife who was arrested on Monday. Picture by KELVIN MUDENDA
Women from the Mukuni Royal Establishment of Kazungula District yesterday protested outside the Livingstone Central police station demanding the release of Chief Mukini’s wife who was arrested on Monday. Picture by KELVIN MUDENDA

Women from the Mukuni Royal Establishment of Kazungula District yesterday protested outside the Livingstone Central police station demanding the release of Chief Mukini's wife who was arrested on Monday. Picture by KELVIN MUDENDA
Women from the Mukuni Royal Establishment of Kazungula District yesterday protested outside the Livingstone Central police station demanding the release of Chief Mukini’s wife who was arrested on Monday. Picture by KELVIN MUDENDA

Women from the Mukuni Royal Establishment of Kazungula District yesterday protested outside the Livingstone Central police station demanding the release of Chief Mukini's wife who was arrested on Monday. Picture by KELVIN MUDENDA
Women from the Mukuni Royal Establishment of Kazungula District yesterday protested outside the Livingstone Central police station demanding the release of Chief Mukini’s wife who was arrested on Monday. Picture by KELVIN MUDENDA

Women from the Mukuni Royal Establishment of Kazungula District yesterday protested outside the Livingstone Central police station demanding the release of Chief Mukini's wife who was arrested on Monday. Picture by KELVIN MUDENDA
Women from the Mukuni Royal Establishment of Kazungula District yesterday protested outside the Livingstone Central police station demanding the release of Chief Mukini’s wife who was arrested on Monday. Picture by KELVIN MUDENDA

Women from the Mukuni Royal Establishment of Kazungula District yesterday protested outside the Livingstone Central police station demanding the release of Chief Mukini's wife who was arrested on Monday. Picture by KELVIN MUDENDA
Women from the Mukuni Royal Establishment of Kazungula District yesterday protested outside the Livingstone Central police station demanding the release of Chief Mukini’s wife who was arrested on Monday. Picture by KELVIN MUDENDA

Women from the Mukuni Royal Establishment of Kazungula District yesterday protested outside the Livingstone Central police station demanding the release of Chief Mukini's wife who was arrested on Monday. Picture by KELVIN MUDENDA
Women from the Mukuni Royal Establishment of Kazungula District yesterday protested outside the Livingstone Central police station demanding the release of Chief Mukini’s wife who was arrested on Monday. Picture by KELVIN MUDENDA

Previous articleLatest MP to defect from UPND says “Bally” cannot fix Anything

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

More Articles In This Category

- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.