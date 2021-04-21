President Edgar Lungu has launched a five-year Patriotic Front (PF) Manifesto at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka to be implemented between 2021 and 2026.

The Head of State said the PF Government would create a Stabilization Fund to cushion challenges and work towards eliminating road taxes in light of the road tolling program being implemented in Zambia.

He said the PF Government would roll out affordable loans to Zambians, recapitalize local banks to build capacity and reduce interest rates, consolidate taxes into single tax paid by companies as well as investigate and quickly prosecute cases reflected in the Auditor General’s Report to fight corruption.

President Lungu had since congratulated the Given Lubinda led experts for a well-thought-out Manifesto which was a measurement tool for the ruling party giving direction to PF.

He said the Manifesto created a new covenant with the Zambian people as a tested and experienced party whose focus was to make every Zambian count further promising better days to come.

The President said challenges affecting key economic sectors were not limited to Zambia alone as they had been compounded by the COVID 19 pandemic thereby affecting job creation and cost of essential commodities.

He said the PF Government remained committed towards debt servicing stressing that investments were wisely used to invest in infrastructure development which among others saw the energy deficit addressed.

President Lungu said the Manifesto was in line with the Economic Recovery Plan launched last year to address fiscal matters by reducing inflation and debt accumulation in order to spur growth.

He directed PF Secretary General Davies Mwila to give the document to all aspiring candidates at levels to campaign in line with the new Manifesto.

And PF Secretary General Davies Mwila said the new manifesto gave an account of all the key policies, programs, and projects that the PF initiated and implemented since forming Government in 2011 and the next five years.

Mr. Mwila said the Head of State had led a solid foundation for future development of the nation.