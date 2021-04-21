United Party for National Development (UPND) NorthWestern Youth Chairman Mr Bruce Kanema has directed all the youths in the province to keep a vigil on President Hakainde Hichilema until he files in the nomination papers for Presidency.

Mr Kanema adds that his party is aware of the manoeuvres by the Patriotic Front through the police to arrest President Hakainde Hichilema so that he does not appear on the ballot paper come 12th August 2021.

He says youths in the province must stand by Mr Hichilema’s side without fear for Zambia to be liberated.

“Am commanding all of you youths in wards, Districts Constituency and the Province to standby until nomination day to protect President Hakainde”he said

Mr Kanema has maintained his party slogan of the youths: “No HH no Elections, no Zambia”