Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Zambia Police have arrested and charged Chief Mukuni’s wife for Abduction

Police have charged and arrested Chief Mukuni’s wife Veronica Mwanakasale Mukuni with the offence of Abduction contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said this is a matter in which Pheluna and Milton Hatembo are reported to have been abducted.

“Police have charged and arrested Veronica Mwanakasale Mukuni with the offence of Abduction contrary to section 253 of Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia,” said Mrs Katongo.

Mrs. Katongo said she has been jointly charged with Fines Malama, Ackson Sejani, Javen Simoloka and Vincent Lilanda.

“This is a matter in which Pheluna and Milton Hatembo are reported to have been abducted. She is detained in police custody,” she said.

Women from the Mukuni Royal Establishment of Kazungula District yesterday protested outside the Livingstone Central police station demanding the release of Chief Mukini's wife who was arrested on Monday. Picture by KELVIN MUDENDA
Women from the Mukuni Royal Establishment of Kazungula District yesterday protested outside the Livingstone Central police station demanding the release of Chief Mukini’s wife who was arrested on Monday. Picture by KELVIN MUDENDA

And several Mukuni village headmen and elderly women protested outside the Livingstone Central Police Station sounding traditional drums demanding the release of the chief’s wife Veronica.

And Minister of Home Affairs Hon Stephen Kampyongo has said he will deal with people issuing veiled threats regardless of their state in society.

Hon. Kampyongo said during a briefing in Lusaka yesterday that the Law provides for the prosecution of those issuing the said threat and that his Ministry will deal with such without fear or favor.

“We, at Home Affairs, which is the Ministry to preserve the security of this country, we work without fear of favor. It is not a ministry for the faint hearted. So those who are issuing veiled threats, the Law is provided for such,” he said.

“And if we investigate that those veiled threats an individual, be it chief or anyone, they shall be dealt with. And I will say without fear or favor.”

The Minister said the following threats issued by Chief Mukuni when Police requested him to provide information about the missing Hatembos.

Pheluna and Milton Hatembo are the witnesses in a case involving the leader of the United Party for National Development (UPND) Mr Hakainde Hichilema where he is accused of fraudulently acquiring farm number 1924 located in Kalomo.

The abduction of the duo has caused public alarm as some Civil Society Organizations and well-meaning Zambians have called on the His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to fire Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja for failing to deal with the matter.

