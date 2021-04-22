By Rev. Walter Mwambazi

So, today I read an article written by the renowned writer on his series he calls

“Convicts and Frauds”. I would not have responded under ordinary circumstances but then, with what I know about Dr. Mumba and this write up, it cannot go unanswered.

The write up featured yesterday in the Lusaka Times under the above mentioned title and is a series in which he has been reviewing the various candidates for the upcoming elections in August. As is already known, Dr. Nevers Mumba is standing as the New Hope MMD candidate for the coming elections.

Unfortunately, as he wrote his article, he applied the classic strategy of misinformation which is a renowned system used to push “lies” coated with “truth”. This is part of the many ways used by various groups to discredit another. In this case the lies were hidden by a clever opening in which some truth was mentioned here and there but then, no matter how good medicine may be, if it contains 1% strychnine it is still poisonous and will kill a man!

This is the case with Mr. Ruwe’s article and so let me set the record straight…

Prosperity Gospel

Anyone who watched “Zambia Shall Be Saved” for all those years we did know for a fact that Dr. Mumba has never preached a prosperity message, not as far as I have known him. He is personal friends with many so called prosperity teachers, but he has never espoused the doctrine at all. Instead I have known him as a “fire and brimstone” preacher that preaches the classic gospel of sin and repentance!

So, I do not know where Mr. Ruwe got this one from – it is an untruth

Vice Presidency

It was not “out of the blues” that Dr. Mumba became vice-president but as a result of a track record that began with his stance against the corruption that was evident during the Chiluba regime in the late 90s. As everyone knows, he first formed the National Citizen’s Coalition whose aim was to provide a platform to counter the toxicity that was becoming obvious. This had to be changed to a political party because those in charge wanted it that way and pressured this move.

So, when Mwanawasa become president, many talks and conversations took place between the two and many who brokered the deal. Mwanawasa is on record indicating that he was very happy with the choice and wanted to leave the party and presidency in the hands of Dr. Mumba and would only run one term.

Outshining President Mwanawasa

Again, this is an untruth. Everything that Dr. Mumba did was sanctioned by President Mwanawasa and again, this is on record. It is unfortunate that from the day that Dr. Mumba became Veep, there were some within the corridors of power that did not like this and so worked tirelessly to have him removed.

The long and short of it is that this plan worked. So, Dr. Mumba was relieved of his duties. However, many do not know that Mwanawasa and Dr. Mumba reconciled later on.

Abuse of Authority Charges in Canada

I am very surprised that a journalist of Field Ruwe’s caliber would openly lie. This case was handled in court and a judgment is on record in the courts of Zambia exonerating Dr. Mumba from all charges. There was no fraud committed and was an attempt at the time to discredit Dr. Mumba and the MMD seeing that they had exited from power. It took Dr. Mumba and his lawyers 7 years to be cleared.

In short, he was not found guilty.

Now Mr. Ruwe writes as if Dr. Mumba is guilty. That is not expected from a man of his standing and stating such untruths in the media may lead to libel in the form of defamation of character by lying so brazenly. So, let it be on record, Dr. Mumba won the case.

Conclusion

Field Ruwe states that he does his homework but then I honestly wonder which homework he did when it comes to Dr. Mumba choosing to state untruths “ad hominem”. At least let him do proper research before writing these things.

I can only imagine where his series will lead and who he shall finally be endorsing, which for me shall prove the aim of writing such lies in the first place.