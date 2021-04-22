9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 22, 2021
type here...
Health
Updated:

Govt. to construct mini hospital in Chiawa

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
Health Govt. to construct mini hospital in Chiawa
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Kafue District Commissioner (DC), Gibson Sinkala says government remains committed towards provision of quality health services to the citizenry.

Mr Sinkala said government has demonstrated its commitment through construction of the many hospitals country wide.

ZANIS reports that Mr Sinkala said this after he toured the site where a mini hospital will be constructed in Chiawa.

Meanwhile, Mr Sinkala said government is also working on a number of roads in the area.

He said the Chiawa- Mugulamano and Kabwadu-Chiawa roads are some of the roads that are being worked on.

And Suscon Construction Solution Limited Site Manager, Gilead Mwenya said his company will construct about 108 mini hospitals across the country.

He said the company has so far constructed 83 mini hospitals in selected districts.

Meanwhile, Chiawa Ward Councilor, Joseph Katiwa commended government for the many developmental projects taking place in the ward.

Mr. Katiwa said the people of Chiawa are grateful to government for the construction of the mini hospital and roads in the area.

Previous articleSouthern Chiefs hail President Lungu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthPhoto Editor - 0

Govt. to construct mini hospital in Chiawa

Kafue District Commissioner (DC), Gibson Sinkala says government remains committed towards provision of quality health services to the citizenry. Mr...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Health care workers to receive vaccination monitoring training

Health Photo Editor - 2
The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority ZAMRA, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health has embarked on a nationwide sensitization and training of healthcare...
Read more

Govt launches COVID-19 vaccination exercise on the Copperbelt

Health Photo Editor - 2
The much anticipated COVID-19 “AstraZeneca “ vaccine has been launched on the Copperbelt with Minister of Health Jonas Chanda advising residents in the...
Read more

Why is Zambia using a vaccine rejected by South Africa because of low efficacy?

Columns editor - 17
Disclaimer: This question is not about safety of the vaccine. Benefits of vaccines may outweigh the risks.This question is about efficacy( It may be...
Read more

Kabwe Cholera vaccinations fruitful

Health Photo Editor - 1
Central Province Director of Health (PDH), Kennedy Kabuswe, says Kabwe district has achieved 97 per cent of oral cholera vaccinations. Dr Kabuswe says preliminary data...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.