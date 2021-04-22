9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 22, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Isoka police nab 2 for stealing from ZESCO

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
General News Isoka police nab 2 for stealing from ZESCO
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Police in Isoka district in Muchinga Province have arrested two people in connection with the vandalism of Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO) installations in the area.

Muchinga Province Commissioner of Police, Lizzy Machina, has confirmed the development to ZANIS today and identified the suspects as Ernest Mubanga and Moses Simwinga both aged 35 years and of Katonga village in chief Kafwimbi’s area.

Ms. Machina explained that the duo were arrested after a tip off from the community that there were people tampering with ZESCO cables.

She disclosed that 60 metres of service cables valued at K3, 262 were stolen from three separate houses in Katonga village.

Ms. Machina stated after visiting the scene of crime, police recovered 37 meters of copper cables whose insulation was removed and a wooden ladder.

She said a docket has since been opened adding that the suspects will be charged accordingly.

Meanwhile, Ms. Machina has since thanked Isoka residents for a tip-off saying everyone should be on guard to protect public property.

In the recent months, ZESCO has suffered constant thefts of its copper cables from its installations.

Previous articleKawambwa receives COVID-19 vaccine

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 0

Isoka police nab 2 for stealing from ZESCO

Police in Isoka district in Muchinga Province have arrested two people in connection with the vandalism of Zambia...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government releases K20 Million for Chiefs arrears

General News Photo Editor - 11
-Government has released 20Million Kwacha to the Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs to pay Chiefs and their Retainers. Minister of Chiefs and...
Read more

Mkushi to record bumper harvest

General News Photo Editor - 4
Luano District Agriculture Coordinating Officer (DACO), Roy Kalipenta has projected a bumper harvest for the 2020/2021 farming season. Mr. Kalipenta said the district is expecting...
Read more

SCRICA project benefits 36, 000 households in Chibombo

General News Photo Editor - 2
Minister for National Development and Planning, Alexander Chiteme says government attaches great importance to Strengthening Climate Resilience in the Kafue Sub Basin (SCRICA) projects. ...
Read more

Educate people on mobile money platforms, BoZ urged

General News Photo Editor - 3
Senior Chief Kanong’esha of the Lunda speaking people in Mwinilunga district, Northwestern Province has called on the Bank of Zambia to start sensitizing people...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.