Police in Isoka district in Muchinga Province have arrested two people in connection with the vandalism of Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO) installations in the area.

Muchinga Province Commissioner of Police, Lizzy Machina, has confirmed the development to ZANIS today and identified the suspects as Ernest Mubanga and Moses Simwinga both aged 35 years and of Katonga village in chief Kafwimbi’s area.

Ms. Machina explained that the duo were arrested after a tip off from the community that there were people tampering with ZESCO cables.

She disclosed that 60 metres of service cables valued at K3, 262 were stolen from three separate houses in Katonga village.

Ms. Machina stated after visiting the scene of crime, police recovered 37 meters of copper cables whose insulation was removed and a wooden ladder.

She said a docket has since been opened adding that the suspects will be charged accordingly.

Meanwhile, Ms. Machina has since thanked Isoka residents for a tip-off saying everyone should be on guard to protect public property.

In the recent months, ZESCO has suffered constant thefts of its copper cables from its installations.