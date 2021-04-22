Police in Mufulira District have apprehended six illegal small scale miners popularly known as Jerabos following a riot that broke out in Kankoyo Township last evening.

District Commissioner (DC), Mike Manda disclosed that a riot broke out in Kankoyo Township after the Jerabos allegedly broke down the wall fence which is currently under construction at Mopani Copper Mines in Mufulira, in an attempt to enter the mining premises to get copper related materials.

He explained that this resulted in Jerabos fighting with security personnel at the site, and later led to a riot in which Jerabos and residents damaged property at the government owned clinic five in Kankoyo.

Mr. Manda said the rioting residents broke down window panes at Clinic 5 and also damaged equipment in the facility’s maternity wing.

He said police managed to contain the situation and peace has since been restored in the township.

Mr. Manda said six Jerabos have so far been arrested in connection with the riot and damage to property, adding that more will be arrested as investigations are still underway.

“All those who will be found wanting will face the full wrath of the law because government will not tolerate such illegal behaviors,” he said.