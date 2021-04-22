9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 22, 2021
type here...
Entertainment News
Updated:

Movie review: Godzilla VS Kong

By staff
45 views
0
Entertainment News Movie review: Godzilla VS Kong
staff

Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home. Along for the ride is Jia, an orphaned girl who has a unique and powerful bond with the mighty beast. However, they soon find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla as he cuts a swath of destruction across the globe.

PROS

  • Excellent CGI that brought King Kong and Godzilla to life.
  • Fantastic, realistic action scenes.

CONS

  • Not enough background information was given about Godzilla , so if you have not watch the previous movies you will not know what its motivations are.
  • Unnecessary comedic dialog takes away from the overall story.

FAVORITE QUOTES

Ilene Andrews: “Kong bows to no one.”

Nathan Lind: “Through the entrance in Antarctica, we could help him find a new home. And he could save ours.”

Ilene Andrews: “This won’t end until one of them submits.”

CONCLUSION

Godzilla Vs Kong pits the two monsters against each other in an epic battle to determine who is the apex predator. Visually this was was a spectacular movie, the fight scenes between the two behemoths were riveting and realistic. The storyline was good, it built up to the fight and gave a reason to pick a side to support.

A huge turn off was the needless humor from Brian Tyree Henry who played the character of the conspiracy theorist Bernie Hayes. The character itself was necessary as it helped guide the viewers on the motivations of Godzilla and Kong, however a more serious depiction would have been a greater asset to the movie. The character Josh Valentine (Julian Dennison) was completely unnecessary and added nothing to the movie.

Seeing these legendary, colossal monsters share the screen for the first time since 1963’s King Kong vs. Godzilla, in a series of masterfully choreographed fights, delivers a huge thrill, if it wasn’t for COVID restrictions this would be a perfect movie to watch on the big screen at your local cinema.

RATING

4 out of 5

 

 

By Kapa Kaumba

Previous articlePresident Lungu should Fire Police Chief for failing to find the abducted Hatembos

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Entertainment Newsstaff - 0

Movie review: Godzilla VS Kong

Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home. Along for the ride is Jia,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Killer father feels ‘forever guilty’ in prison

Entertainment News staff - 1
Pemphani Zulu is serving life in prison for killing his own children following a domestic dispute. But he claims that it was all a...
Read more

Dj V-Jezzy releases the video for ‘Commander’ featuring Yo Maps , Bowchase & T-Bwoy

Entertainment News staff - 2
DJ V-Jezzy released the video for his single 'Commander' off his album “Fuego”. The song features Bowchase, T-Bwoy and Yo Maps. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pzJ5Fi5aU4U
Read more

Roberto collaborates with Tanzanian artist Ibraah on “Work”

Entertainment News staff - 3
Zambia’s award winning singer ROBERTO releases the video for his single Work that features Tanzanian artist, Ibraah, The song is off his forthcoming EP, dubbed JOURNEY...
Read more

Chanda Mbao presents Zambian Hip-Hop History Episode 1 featuring Holstar

Entertainment News staff - 4
Chanda Mbao presents the first episode of a Zambia Hip-hop history series. He had this to say about the series; "I'm a big believer in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.