Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home. Along for the ride is Jia, an orphaned girl who has a unique and powerful bond with the mighty beast. However, they soon find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla as he cuts a swath of destruction across the globe.

PROS

Excellent CGI that brought King Kong and Godzilla to life.

Fantastic, realistic action scenes.

CONS

Not enough background information was given about Godzilla , so if you have not watch the previous movies you will not know what its motivations are.

Unnecessary comedic dialog takes away from the overall story.

FAVORITE QUOTES

Ilene Andrews: “Kong bows to no one.”

Nathan Lind: “Through the entrance in Antarctica, we could help him find a new home. And he could save ours.”

Ilene Andrews: “This won’t end until one of them submits.”

CONCLUSION

Godzilla Vs Kong pits the two monsters against each other in an epic battle to determine who is the apex predator. Visually this was was a spectacular movie, the fight scenes between the two behemoths were riveting and realistic. The storyline was good, it built up to the fight and gave a reason to pick a side to support.

A huge turn off was the needless humor from Brian Tyree Henry who played the character of the conspiracy theorist Bernie Hayes. The character itself was necessary as it helped guide the viewers on the motivations of Godzilla and Kong, however a more serious depiction would have been a greater asset to the movie. The character Josh Valentine (Julian Dennison) was completely unnecessary and added nothing to the movie.

Seeing these legendary, colossal monsters share the screen for the first time since 1963’s King Kong vs. Godzilla, in a series of masterfully choreographed fights, delivers a huge thrill, if it wasn’t for COVID restrictions this would be a perfect movie to watch on the big screen at your local cinema.

RATING

4 out of 5

By Kapa Kaumba