The Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) has congratulated the DLN Entrepreneurship Institute for hosting a successful Revolutionary Entrepreneurship Walk from Congo to Zambia, aimed at encouraging people to venture into various businesses.

In a statement issued by ZACCI Vice President Sylvia Bwalya highlighted that the entrepreneurship walk which was led by Dumisani Ncube, the Chief Executive Officer of DLN Entrepreneurship Institute showed bravery and how an entrepreneur should be radical and able to be brave by taking risk with their dreams.

“It’s one thing to have a dream, but it’s another to take action and turn those dreams into a reality,” she said.

Ms Bwalya added that watching Mr Ncube and his team achieve this goal filled her heart and that of the entire entrepreneurship community’s heart with enthusiasm to dare to be radical and achieve goals of this kind.

“We would like to further this discussion and see to it that we action something out of this,” she said.

The Revolutionary Entrepreneurship Walk from Congo to Zambia was embarked on with five main goals which includes creating awareness that a time has come to embrace entrepreneurship; mind-set change to enable people to stop being dependent on just seeking employment; open people’s eyes to opportunities that are there; a school syllabus that will enhance and encourage entrepreneurship and creating an enabling environment that supports entrepreneurship.