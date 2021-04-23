9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 23, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Chief Mukuni’s wife, Sejani and others granted bail

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
General News Chief Mukuni’s wife, Sejani and others granted bail
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Choma Magistrate has granted bail to the five accused of abducting Pheluna and Milton Hatembo.

The accused persons; wife to Chief Mukuni, Veronica Mukuni, Choma and Mazabuka Mayors; Javen Simoloka and Vincent Lilanda, and Choma business man Fines Malambo and former Local Government Minister Ackson Sejani.

The court set K10,000 cash bail to each accused person and two working surety.

And just before this action, the Livingstone High Court sitting in Mazabuka had granted Ackson Sejani and three others Harbeas Corpus following their unlawful detention by police.

In granting the Harbeas Corpus,High Court Judge Kenneth Mulife said the the state breached section 33 of Cap 88 of the laws of Zambia and therefore finds the detention illegal and unlawful.

He, on the authority of order 54,Rule 4 of the white book of the Supreme Court directed for the immediate release of the applicants from detention.

The decision of the High Court was communicated to the media by the applicant’s lawyer Clement Andeleki of A Mbambara and Associates who expressed satisfaction with the decision.

The accused were however at the time of the High Court ruling before the Choma Magistrate Court where they were taking plea on a charge of abduction contrary to the Penal Code.

The decision of the state to bring the accused before court was to avoid being compelled by the High Court and thus renders the ruling an academic exercise.

Previous articlePF Manifesto is an act of desperation designed to misled naive voters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Chief Mukuni’s wife, Sejani and others granted bail

The Choma Magistrate has granted bail to the five accused of abducting Pheluna and Milton Hatembo. The accused persons; wife...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government will enhance animal clinics in all parts Zambia-Nkandu Luo

General News Chief Editor - 2
Livestock and Fisheries minister Proffessor Nkandu Luo says government will enhance animal clinics in all parts of the country to improve wealth...
Read more

ZCCM-IH advised to take good care of miners

General News Photo Editor - 2
National Union for Miners and Allied Workers ( NMAWU ) has appealed to Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investment Holdings (ZCCM-IH), new owners...
Read more

Ncube congratulated for promoting entrepreneurship

General News Photo Editor - 2
The Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) has congratulated the DLN Entrepreneurship Institute for hosting a successful Revolutionary Entrepreneurship Walk from Congo to...
Read more

Banda impressed with rehab works at Chalimbana local government training college

General News Photo Editor - 1
Government says it is impressed with rehabilitation works on Chalimbana local government training college in Chongwe district which has reached an advanced stage. ...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.