The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has switched off traffic lights at Great East and Lufubu roads’ Great East and Lufubu roads.

The move has been necessitated to mitigate the traffic build up that has been observed at the junction during peak hours and the right turn into East Park Mall has been closed to ensure safety of road users.

LCC Assistant Public Relations Manager Thelma Mbewe highlights in a statement obtained by ZANIS that the measures have been put in place to the smooth flow of traffic following the newly constructed Arcades fly over bridge constructed under the Lusaka Decongestion Project.

“Motorists coming from the western direction heading east that want to access the mall should do so from the Arcades traffic circle,” she said.

She added that the authority has a mandate to maintain safety of the general public adding that all abide by the set road rules.